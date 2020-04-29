Share:

TIMERGARA - More than 8500 Pakistani students stranded in Kyrgyzstan have demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Special Assistant to PM on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yusuf to immediately announce flight schedule for them as they were faced with immense hardships in Kyrgyzstan.

Talking to this scribe from Beshkek, Kyrghzstan via phone on Tuesday, medical students Saqib Hussain, Hamad Khan, Atif, Aizaz, Ameer Abdullah and others said they were faced with hardships in Kyrgyzstan due to the lockdown.

“A total of 8700 Pakistani students who are studying in various universities in Kyrgyzstan were faced with hardships due to the lockdown as all the educational institutions were closed and they were forced to stay at their accommodations,” they complained.

“Security officials do not allow Pakistani students even to go out for taking food and when they go out they are arrested for not possessing passports as the students had already submitted their passports to the universities they were studying in.

“We are running out of money as neither our parents in Pakistan can afford to send us money due to the lockdown nor we are allowed to collect money from our accounts here in Kyrgyzstan whereas one student requires $230 as one month expense which they were unable to afford, they complained.