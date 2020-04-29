Share:

Pakistan Army troops are assisting civil administration in containment efforts of COVID-19 across the country.

According to ISPR, Troops are busy in relief efforts and distribution of over 350,000 army assistance packages.

These packages contain basic food items, purchased through contributions of Army’s announced salary donation for COVID-19 affected people in various areas of Pakistan to daily wagers, handicapped, labourers , widows and needy people including far flung areas.

The relief packages were distributed in various parts of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.