Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Tuesday straightforwardly rejected baseless Indian allegations of "infiltration attempts" and unfounded claims of targeting of "launching pads" across the Line of Control.

Foreign Office Spokesperson in a statement said it is obvious that the Indian propaganda machine is in over-drive. The spokesperson said Pakistan also rejects the provocative statements of the Indian Defence Minister, including his recent preposterous claim that "we are dominating the enemy…." There is nothing new about Rajnath Singh's delusions; nor about his belligerent anti-Pakistan rhetoric.

The statement added that repeated Indian allegations had one primary purpose and that was diverting the world attention from India's state-terrorism and grave human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. India also seeks to use these allegations as a pretext for "false flag" operation. Pakistan has been continuously sensitizing the international community about such an eventuality and urging India to desist from any ill-considered action.

The spokesperson further said that India's belligerence continues to imperil peace in the region. In 2020 alone, India committed 882 ceasefire violations and deliberately targeted innocent civilians living close to the LoC in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

At the same time, in the garb of so-called cordon-and-search operations, the Indian occupation forces in Occupied Kashmir have been particularly targeting the Kashmiri youth. In this month alone, 29 innocent Kashmiris have been martyred, including seven since the onset of the holy month of Ramazan. Besides, the harassment and intimidation of Kashmiri journalists has further intensified under the notorious "Unlawful Activities Prevention Act", while the Indian occupation forces continue to operate with complete impunity covered under draconian laws such as PSA and AFSPA.