Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said the decision to convene parliament's virtual or physical session will be taken with consensus and in consultation of political parties.

He was talking to media, after virtual session of the parliamentary leaders' special committee, in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Foreign Minister said all the parliamentary leaders have presented positive and good suggestions regarding convening of parliament's session either virtual or physical. He said these suggestions are being sent to Speaker National Assembly, who will take the final decision in light of the input from parliamentary leaders.