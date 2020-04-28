Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) digital channels have continued to expand their reach with their Instagram handle recently reaching the one million followers’ mark. “This is the PCB’s fourth platform to break the 1 million-barrier, following Facebook (7.7million), Twitter (2.4million) and YouTube (1.8million),” according to information made available here on Tuesday as per PCBs newsletter which covered cricket activities from January to March 2020, adding, “This surge in the growth of fans follows the introduction of a new fan-focused digital and content strategy.” In May 2019, the PCB made a strategic decision to use its digital and social channels to grow and engage more fans. This was done by publishing more fan-focused content, including posts on Pakistan’s past heroes, current and future stars. The channels have provided the fans a greater insight into the men’s, women’s and junior players and teams, telling stories from beyond the boundaries. This was all part of the overall fan engagement and digital strategy aimed at bringing Pakistan fans closer to the game and its stars. This strategy switch resulted in tremendous increase in fan engagement that subsequently saw a high increase in numbers across all platforms.