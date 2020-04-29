Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed five food points and penalized dozens of eateries with hefty fines while carrying out a crackdown across the Punjab.

The authority also uprooted unhealthy vegetable crops in Rahim Yar Khan and discarded thousands of kilograms unwholesome food.

The operation was launched on the directions of PFA Director General Irfan Memon.

In Lahore, PFA has sealed a nimko factory on account of adulteration and discarded 1,800kg substandard chickpea flour; 1,600kg nimko, 450kg dirty oil and 80kg ‘pakoriyan’.

PFA Irfan Memon said that authority has taken action against Sheikh Brother Nimko for using loose dirty oil and daal matri in the preparation of nimko.

He said that the use of hazardous and substandard ingredients in any products causes of health issues.

PFA Sialkot team sealed Shah Gee Grinding unit due to using prohibited ingredients in the preparation of spices and selling red chilli along with non-compliance of instructions. The raiding team has discarded 1,350kg matri cone, 350kg matri dal, tainted red chilli and unwholesome food.

Further, PFA Sargodha team raided Babar Nimko and sealed its production unit for preparing nimko in substandard oil, failing to produce medical certificates of workers, stinky environment and non-compliance of instructions.

During the operation, the provincial food regulatory body has discarded 2,350kg adulterated chickpea flour, 360-litre substandard oil, 27 litre milk.

The DG said that those, who commit forgery during Ramazan deserve double punishment.

PFA teams are busy day-and-night in performing their duties and to ensure the provision of healthy food during the holy month of Ramazan.

The authority will continue its indiscriminate action against counterfeiters and adulterators till complete elimination from Punjab, he added.

In South Punjab, PFA team raided Javed Paan Shop in Multan and sealed it for selling gutka and expired beverages along with witnessed worst condition of hygiene.

In another raid, food safety team close down Malik Sweets in Bahawalnagar over the abundance of insects, poor storage system and stinky environment.

During the operation, the provincial food regulatory body has confiscated 200 sachet of gutka, 300 cake, 200kg flour, 150kg sugar, two ovens and a mixer machine.

On the other hand, PFA enforcement teams discarded thousands of kilograms unhealthy vegetable crops by ploughing on 16-Kanal land in Rahim Yar Khan.

PFA has discarded toxic pumpkin and apple gourd.

PFA DG Irfan Memon said that the use of wastewater to irrigate crops causes health diseases after adding its toxic materials in the ready crops.

He said farmers can cultivate only alternative and non-edible crops with sewerage and industrial wastewater like bamboos, jute, indoor plants and flowers.

He has warned farmers to avoid to irrigate crops with sewerage water, otherwise, PFA will plough on crops as per law.

He added that PFA is vigilantly monitoring to ensure the safe food from farm to plate.