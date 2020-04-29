Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday prayed for speedy recovery of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail from COVID-19. “May Allah grant him the strength to fight this disease,” PM Imran said in a Twitter post. Governor Sindh Imran Ismail late Monday confirmed that he was tested positive for coronavirus. Ismail, in a tweet, said: "I have just been tested for COVID-19 positive, Allah Kareem Inshallah will fight it out." "Imran Khan taught us to fight out the most difficult in life and I believe this is nothing against what we r prepared for. May Allah give strength to fight this Pandemic Inshallah."Ismail revealed that he had isolated himself at his residence. "I have informed people I met [over the past couple of days]," he said. "Will also have my family tested for the virus,” he added. The governor appealed to the public to pray for him, saying that his health was fine. "I'm feeling better. No need to worry, “he said. Pakistan, as of Tuesday, recorded more than 14,000 cases of the virus with 31 deaths. In Sindh, the cases reached near 5,000 as the province recorded 85 deaths.