KHYBER - Local police have claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender, wanted in murder case here in Khuga Khel area of Landi Kotal on Tuesday.

The proclaimed offender, Fazal Hayat, resident of Tehkal Payan, Peshawar, was accused of killing his niece Eshaal the other for making a noise at home and fled from the scene.

SHO Landi Kotal police station, Muhammad Ibrahim said that on the tipoff Peshawar and local police jointly carried out a raid at the hujra (male guest house) of Haji Wakeel, Khuga Khel and netted the allegedly killer.

Later on after completion of legal formalities, the accused was handed over to Peshawar police for further investigation, the official said.