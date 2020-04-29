Share:

Rawalpindi - Police registered a case against gang of four dacoits involved in snatching money from a money changer on gunpoint at City Saddar Road, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered against four dacoits with Police Station (PS) City under section 392 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on complaint of victim money changer Muhammad Faisal, they said. However, no arrest or recovery was made so far. According to sources, Muhammad Faisal lodged complaint with police that he along with his fellow WaqasHadier exchanged currency worth Rs 7,441,290 from a money changer located at Raja Bazaar and was travelling back to Mall Plaza Saddar when four unknown men riding on two motorcycles intercepted his car at City Saddar Road.