KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Tuesday said that Sindh Government had decided not to give Karachi any new development schemes in the upcoming budget, fearing that it would create differences amongst people of urban and rural areas of the province.

He said that Sindh government was unlikely to give Karachi new development schemes in the upcoming budget, the Mayor said it showed ‘Karachi enmity’ of the Pakistan Peoples Party. “Neglecting a city of population of three billion would create differences amongst people of Urban and Rural areas of Sindh,” he added.

He said that Karachi was the biggest city and economical hub of Pakistan that contributed major chunk not only in economy of Sindh but the country’s economy as well. The people of Karachi paid tax more than any city but in return neither it got development schemes nor was its institutions were given due funds.

“Local bodies in Sindh are already power less and and now provincial government is making it clear that it had nothing to do with Karachi by not giving any uplift scheme to the city,” the Mayor said.

Akhtar directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation finance department to make budget of 2020-21 and keep non development budget as less as they could so that the money could be spent on uplift of Karachi.