KARACHI - A sessions court on Tuesday put off the hearing of 20 cases against infamous Lyari gang-war leader Uzair Baloch till May 14.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge South resumed hearing the cases as jail authorities presented a report before the court saying they could not produce the accused due to the coronavirus scare.

The judge directed the authorities to produce him on the next hearing scheduled for May 14.

Uzair Baloch was arrested by the Pakistan Rangers, Sindh on January 30, 2016. He had allegedly been involved in criminal activities such as murder, extortion, encroachment, arms sale and harassment.