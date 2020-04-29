Share:

LAHORE - Punjab cabinet is set to meet on Thursday (tomorrow) to take up 15-point agenda also including the issue of allotment of state land to civil officers by the GHQ.

According to an official document, the cabinet may recommend amendments in the LDA Land Use Rules to make provision for allotment of state land to the civil officers.

Besides other agenda items, the cabinet will also approve the Annual Development Programme (ADP) to be included in the upcoming Punjab budget. Sources in Finance Department said that ADP for the coming fiscal year has been reduced to half compared to the present allocation.

The amount taken out of the ADP will be spent on the government’s measures taken to control the COVID-19, they said.

The cabinet would also take up the matter of reservation of 2 per cent seats for minorities in public sector higher educational institutes under minority empowerment package of the Punjab government.

The cabinet will also be briefed on latest situation regarding COVID-19. A presentation on healthcare portfolio of Multan as regional hub and a fiscal update is also on the agenda of Thursday’s meeting.