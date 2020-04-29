Share:

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved three development schemes of two sectors: Regional Planning (RP) and Agriculture at the total cost of Rs. 1,478.01 million.

These schemes were approved in the 43rd meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2019-20 presided over the Chairman P&D Board Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh. All Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coord) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included as Restructuring of Directorate General Monitoring & Evaluation for Improved Monitoring and Evaluation Projects in Punjab at the cost of Rs 686.105 million while Punjab capacity building program (Capacity development for service delivery program) has been approved at the cost of Rs 449.130 million and Mechanized management of rice crop residue at the cost of Rs 342.775 million.