LAHORE - The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122), shifted 6,038 suspected corona patients into hospitals and quarantine centres across the province since the inception of COVID-19.Out of these total patients, 4300patients were shifted in hospitals while 1738 patients were shifted to quarantine centres across Punjab, whereas at least 37 suspected corona burials were also performed by Rescue Service. These views were expressed by DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer while presiding over a performance review meeting at Rescue Headquarters here on Tuesday, which was attended by all heads of the wing from HQ and Academy. Speaking at the occasion, DG Rescue said that despite the fear the rescuers responded over2500 emergency calls during lockdown out of which 1386 medical emergencies, resulting of 857 were admitted in hospitals and 80 deaths were reported on 27th April 2020.