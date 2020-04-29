Share:

ISLAMABAD - Independent senator from erstwhile FATA Mirza Muhammad Afridi is the latest politician to have contracted the COVID-19.

Senator Afridi has quarantined himself at his home and is in a better health, said an official of the Senate Secretariat adding that the lawmaker has urged his close contacts to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure.

According to Senate Secretariat, the lawmaker on Friday visited Parliament House for the last time. Earlier, the senator had gone to Peshawar to distribute ration bags in different areas of the city.

Following this, he experienced high temperature and body pain and had got himself tested as a precautionary measure. The senator Tuesday received his result.

A statement issued by the Senate Secretariat said that Deputy Chairman Senate Salim Mandviwalla telephoned Afridi and inquired after him.

He prayed for the early recovery of the senator.

The parliamentary leader of PPP Senator Sherry Rehman in a Twitter post prayed for early recovery of the young lawmaker.