BADIN - An attack by unknown armed persons on Saifullah Bhurgari, a senior doctor, and his staff at Farhad Clinic on Seerani Road has left people panicky.

According to details, the unidentified armed persons on Monday entered the clinic and opened fire. The senior doctor and his staff had to hide themselves under furniture to save their lives.

The untoward incident was reported to police, but police reached the spot too late which led to the easy escape of culprits.

While talking with journalists at Badin Press Club on Tuesday, Saifullah Bhurgari said the attack on him and his staff on a busy road was no doubt an act of terrorism since it had caused fear and terror among the citizens.

He said burglary was committed in his house some months earlier, and he lodged an FIR against the suspects. “Although, I was threatened with dire consequences if I did not withdraw the case, but I made no compromise,” the doctor said.

Dr Saifullah, on the occasion, demanded from the authorities protection against the unidentified enemy. He appealed to the Sindh IGP, DIG police Hyderabad, SSP Badin and other concerned high-ups to ensure arrest of the culprits at the earliest.