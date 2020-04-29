Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that for the first time in the country’s history, his government has conducted over 4,112 tests in a day which have resulted in the detection of 335 coronavirus cases. In a video message released from the CM’s House on Tuesday, the chief minister said seven patients had succumbed to the COVID-19 infection during the last 24 hours. The CM said so far 48,061 tests had been conducted which led to the detection of 5,291 cases. “In this way the infection ratio has come down from 12 percent to 8.15 percent,” Murad said, adding, “This is something encouraging, but still we have to look after ourselves, our families and other people. Syed Murad Ali Shah said seven people had died on Tuesday, thus the number of deaths from the virus reaching 92 mark, which constituted 1.73 percent of the total number of patients. “38 more patients have recovered and returned to their respective homes,” the CM said, and added the number of patients who had recovered so far now stood at 963. “The recovery rate has been recorded at 18.2 percent,” he elaborated. The Sindh CM further said 4,236 patients were under treatment, including 2,915 who were in isolation at their homes, 872 at isolation centers and 449 at different hospitals. He added that 48 patients were in a critical condition, of whom 13 were on ventilators. Giving district-wise break-up of the patients, the chief minister said Karachi had 258 new cases. “At present, out of 5,291 cases, 1,609 belong to Karachi, therefore it has be contained,” he emphasised. Syed Murad Ali Shah said district South had 1,037 cases, with 89 new ones, East had 821 cases, including 53 new ones, Central had 655 cases, with 43 new ones, Malir had 312 cases with 21 new ones, West had 392 cases, with 24 new ones and Korangi had 392 cases, with 28 new ones. “This is not a good situation, and everyone of us will have to be careful,” the chief minister cautioned. Talking about other districts, the chief minister said 17 new cases had been reported in Hyderabad, 10 in Jacobabad, seven in Sukkur, seven in Shikarpur, six in Shaheed Benazirabad, six in Tando Mohammad Khan and five in Larkana.

He said coronavirus had started spreading in rural areas. “Despite our serious efforts, people do not adopt social distancing, as a result they are not only getting infection, but are also infecting others,” he deplored.

The chief minister said he was planning to build additional isolation centers. “The capacity of EXPO Center is being enhanced from 1,200 to 1,500-bed, PAF Museum SITE 600 beds, Gadap City Hospital 150 beds, Dumba Goth Hospital 100 beds and Field Isolation Centers 100 beds.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said with an increase in the number of patients, expansion of isolation centers was necessary so that patients from congested areas could be shifted there.