HYDERABAD - The management of Universi­ty of Sindh, Jamshoro has decided to establish Co­vid-19 testing laboratory with the approval of rel­evant varsity bodies and the government offices as well as advice from the world healthcare outfits. This was informed by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Fateh Muhammad Bur­fat while presiding over a virtual meeting with the varsity’s scientists from M A Kazi Institute of Chemistry on Tuesday via a video link. The chair­persons of Department of Microbiology, Depart­ment of Biochemistry, Department of Biotech­nology, Department of Physiology, Department of Psychology, Faculty of Pharmacy and other in­stitutes of the Varsity’s also attended the video-link virtual meeting. Al­though the pathology and medical laboratory professional community has been doing much yet now is the time for us to band together, share knowledge with one an­other and be in constant communication with our clinical care colleagues, the Vice Chancellor said and added that it will help in providing criti­cal information needed to curb the tide of the outbreak. He said the universities serve as lighthouses of wisdom; expected to generate new knowledge to ben­efit societies and man­kind. The decision to set up COVID-19 diagnostic centre is the latest ad­vancement in this regard. The Vice Chancellor said the University of Sindh was a proud house to eminent scientists with nationally and globally proven expertise in their respective fields and they would do their best to live up to this task and deliver much beyond ex­pectations.