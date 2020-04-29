Share:

PESHAWAR - Deputy Commissioner Nowshera has assigned duty to teachers to monitor implementation of the 20-points SOPs for mosques in the district in the wake of corona virus.

DC Nowshera Shahid Ali Khan directed the teachers to report to the local police and tehsil level committee if there is any violation of the SOPs.

Meanwhile, the district administration arrested 276 persons who violated the lockdown.

AC Noman Ali Shah raided Dala Zak road, University road, Charsadda Road and GT Road where several shopkeepers were arrested for violating the lockdown timings.

A total of 276 persons arrested who were involved for opening his business centers despite the government’s to close shops after 4PM.