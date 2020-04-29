Share:

DADU - At least three children were killed while their father and one brother sustained severe wounds as roof of their house collapsed in Darbello city, some 110 kilometers from here on Tuesday.

According to details, the mishap took place in Ward No(3) when roof of a dilapidated house caved in, killing13-year-old Salam, nine-year-old Sanam and six-year-old Faraz, and injuring their father and one brother.

On receiving information about the incident, the villagers arrived at the scene and shifted the victims to the hospital.

Ration distributed

Coordinator of Ward 22 Muneer Ahmed Mallah has distributed 2,700 ration bags on the special directives of Councilor Pir Danish, son of former education minister Pir Mazhar-ul-Haq. The bags were distributed among three hundred families as part of the assistance being provided to those left jobless due to the lockdown.

Speaking on the occasion, the coordinator told newsmen that more ration bags would be distributed in the ward along with clothes and some pocket money next Friday.