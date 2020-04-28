Share:

US President Donald Trump has suspended the World Health Organization’s funding in the midst of coronavirus pandemic saying that the international health body is serving chines interest and has failed to control the spread of disease. However, WHO had belled the alarm in the initial days when the virus first appeared in Wuhan last year. At that time Mr. Trump was not taking it seriously and terming it as “Chinese virus”. Now it seems that he is criticizing WHO to hide his own mishandling of the crisis.

Halting the funds during a world health crisis is very dangerous because most of the developing countries do not have enough resources to fight the deadly virus. Besides, that WHO is depending on the financial support of countries and the US is its largest contributor. President Trump should understand that now World needs WHO more than ever and resume the funding as soon as possible so that they can continue the work uninterrupted.

SALMAN AHMED ANSARI,

Tando Adam.