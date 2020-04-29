Share:

FAISALABAD - The University of Agriculture, Fais­alabad (UAF) has donated over Rs5.133 million to the Prime Minis­ter’s Relief Fund for COVID 19.

The cheque was presented by UAF Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Mu­hammad Ashraf to Punjab Gov­ernor Ch Muhammad Sarwar at a meeting at Governor’s House on Tuesday.

The governor said that the government was striving hard to assist people affected by the coronavirus.

He said the government was giving Rs12,000 to each poor family under the Ehsaas Pro­gramme, without any political discrimination.

He further said that the online education system at this point in time was enabling the students to continue their academic activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that on­line classes were in full swing, enabling the students to study at home in the current scenario. He further said that UAF had the ca­pacity to give a lecture to 2,000 students at a time online.

He further said that the stu­dents could get their courses, lec­tures and other reading material online at their homes that will not disrupt their academic activities.

The VC told the governor that the university had also set up a food fund for the deserving people living at the campus.

Dr Muhammad Ashraf said the UAF administration had also dis­bursed ration bags among mem­bers of the Christian community on Easter.

He said, “We are mobilizing the UAF community so that it could play its due role in countering the pandemic.”

The VC, on the occasion, also presented a hand sanitizer, de­veloped by UAF scientists, to the governor