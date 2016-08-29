ISLAMABAD - The return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan to their country continues with around 500 families going back to Afghanistan every day.

A spokesman of United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) told APP that when refugees return, their identity is verified through the latest IRIS test and after that they are issued registration forms. Every person who leaves is given $400 of financial assistance. Two centres have been established to facilitate the return of refugees.

One center is located in the Chamkani area of Peshawar which is assisting refugees returning from the areas of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Islamabad. The other centre is set up in Quetta where refugees from Sindh and Balochistan can contact to get a date for their return and complete other formalities.

According to the spokesman, IRIS test is made to ensure that the refugees should not return from Afghanistan after getting the financial assistance.

When the refugees arrive in Afghanistan, every person gets $400 within seven days of applying at the UNHCR centres working in Kandahar, Kabul and Jalalabad.

Out of that assistance, 350 dollars are given as monetary help and $50 for transportation. Around 300 trucks leave Pakistan daily to transport refugees back to Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Asad Qaisar has convened a high level meeting on August 30 regarding repatriation of Afghan refugees in a dignified manner. According to a handout issued here Sunday, the meeting would be attended by Federal Minister for SAFRON Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch, Leader of the Opposition in KP Assembly Maulana Lutfur Rehman, Senior Minister for Local Government Inayatullah Khan, Parliamentary Leader of Awami National Party Sardar Hussain Babak, Parliamentary Leader of PML-N Sardar Aurengzeb Nalota, Parliamentary Leader of PPP Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Chief Secretary KP Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary SAFRON, Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs, IGP KP Nasir Khan Durani, former Afghan ambassador Rustam Shah Mohmand and Khalid Masood.