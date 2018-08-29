Share:

rawalpindi - The police along with personnel of other law enforcement agencies have conducted a search operation in various areas of Morgah here on Tuesday. Police has also received arms and ammunition besides checking scores of houses. The search operation was conducted following instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan and under National Action Plan to purge the area from suspects and outlaws.

According to details, police along with personnel of other law enforcement and intelligence agencies have combed the areas of Nai Abadi, Jhamra, Dhoke Sobedaran and suburbs in precinct of Police Station Morgah. The LEAs have interrogated a total of 216 persons besides checking houses and shops. The LEAs have seized 2 pistols of 30 bore with 20 bullets and a rifle of 12 bore with 7 rounds.

Meanwhile, CPO Abbas Ahsan paid a visit to Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench and reviewed the security arrangements made by police for judges and lawyers. The CTO was also briefed about security measures by the elected representatives of Lahore High Court Bar Association Rawalpindi Bench. The CTO directed police to improve security measures inside and outside LHC to shield the judges, lawyers and litigants.