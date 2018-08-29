Share:

rawalpindi - The number of dengue patients in the three teaching hospitals has increased after heavy rains.

As many as 21 patients have landed in District Headquarters Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and Holy Family Hospital between March and August and are being treated for the virus, informed sources on Tuesday.

Though the district health department and other civic agencies have been conducting a campaign for eliminating dengue larvae for a year, dengue patients started pouring in from all corners of the city and cantonment areas as soon as the monsoon season started, they said.

There were two basic reasons for the spread of the dengue virus as the district health department failed to launch fumigation in low-lying areas of Leh Nullah after the heavy rains, sources said.

After heavy rains, the water accumulated in the low lying areas making it the breeding ground for dengue mosquitoes. He said that the situation in the cantonment areas was worse as the RCB and Chaklala Cantonment Board failed to launch a campaign.

It was the duty of the civic body to remove the tyres lying abandoned on roadsides. During the rain, the water accumulated in these tyres.

“There is a dire need to pay attention to sanitation and keep the city clean after the rains,” a doctor said.