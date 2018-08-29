Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government and opposition will decide the formula for the composition of NA standing committees after the joint session of parliament to be addressed by newly-elected President of Pakistan.

The election of President of Pakistan will be held on September 4. The newly-elected President will address the joint session of parliament to formally start first parliamentary session.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf will get major share in the standing committee of the National Assembly as per its strength. The PML-N (former ruling party) and PPP will get share respectively.

The chairmen/chairperson of will also be mostly from ruling party (PTI). Both government and opposition parties will hold meetings to decide the share of political parties.

Both sides will also decide the formation and share each party in the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).