MUZAFFARGARH-The smoke and waste of sugar industry, power generation units, oil refinery, hundreds of brick-kilns and increasing quantity of poisonous chemicals in the underwater are spreading fatal diseases, local people said.

People complained that various diseases, which they have never heard of in the area, have become common in the area, forcing people to spend much of their money on medical treatment. They said that pollution of different kinds have been taking its toll on the residents of almost areas of the district.

Meanwhile, an expert was of the view that with the passage of time the situation will worsen even it will be difficult to breathe in the polluted environment in the district.

They said deforestation on extensive level and sewerage disposal in irrigation system have causing environmental pollution. The agricultural products irrigated through sewerage are damaging human health a lot while the government has done nothing in this regard, they added.

All the heavy industry is working without treatment plants and even the industry ignored the forestations around their industrial units in violation of the environmental protection laws, they pointed out. They appealed to the responsible authorities to take remedial measures against the criminal negligence of all heavy industrial units as oil refinery, sugar mills, AES Lalpir Thermal, Chinese thermal units have not installed treatment plant to avoid the environmental pollution.

District Officer Health (PS) Dr Kazim Khan advised the general public to use sunglasses and face mask while travelling, patients of asthma avoid travelling and people use full dresses to avoid skin diseases.