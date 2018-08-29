Share:

rawalpindi - Additional Deputy Commissioner Saima Younas Tuesday directed all Assistant Commissioners (AC) of the district to inspect field activities of Anti-dengue workers and take necessary action for eliminating dengue larvae in the area. Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, she directed the officials of Waste Management Company and Water and Sanitation Agency to ensure the draining of rain water at all places as the present spell of rains has increased the threat of dengue larvae, which needs to be tackled on an urgent basis.

The ADC said that surveillance activities or tracing larva and its eradication would be further expedited besides focusing on hotspots where dengue cases are being reported from, equally giving attention towards the places where larva has been detected during current checking. Saima directed the officials to make maximum arrangements for the treatment of dengue fever patients, besides all possible preventive measures to meet any eventuality.She directed to create awareness among the residents about the use of mosquito net or mosquito repellents like mats and coils.

On the occasion health official briefed the meeting that 1230 dengue fever suspects have so far been brought to the allied hospitals of the city, out of which 137 cases were probable and 21 had dengue positive results that were being provided the required treatment, he added. He told that during indoor surveillance in Rawal Town, Chaklala Cantonment and Rawalpindi cantonment areas 39,681 houses were checked during August 1 to 26 where larvae was found at 940 houses while 70,429 spots were checked during outdoor surveillance by 185 teams in the said areas and larvae was found at 271 points, he added.

While special attention was given to Tehsil Gujar Khan area where anti-dengue teams checked 53704 houses where larvae was found at 214 houses while 4096 spots were checked during outdoor surveillance in the said areas and larvae was found at 17 points, he added.

Meanwhile talking to APP, Incharge Anti-dengue campaign Dr Zeeshan Ahmed said fogging and surveillance has been lengthened in these areas while anti dengue spray is also being carried out at bus terminals.

He said dengue is under control in Rawalpindi and health department is on high alert to cope with any situation. Dr Zeeshan called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which leads to the spread of dengue larvae and to leave no place wet or with stagnant water.