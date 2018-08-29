Share:

BELFAST:- Afghanistan beat Ireland by 29 runs in the first one-day international of a three-match series in Belfast on Monday. The hosts, beaten 2-0 in the recent T20 series, were chasing a target of 228 to win but were bowled out for 198. Having slipped to 93 for four, Ireland were relying on Andy Balbirnie, but when he fell for a gritty 55 their hopes evaporated. Earlier, Ireland's bowlers had restricted Afghanistan to 227 for nine. Gulbadin Naib topscored with 64 and shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 77 with Hashmatullah Shahidi, who hit 54.