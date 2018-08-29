Share:

KARACHI - The Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamat (ALWJ) President Allama Aurangzaib Farooqui Tuesday said that his party would be holding a procession on the eve of Youme-e-Hazarat Usman Ghani (RA) as well as against the competition of blasphemous sketches going to be held in Netherland in November.

In a statement issued here, Allama Farooqui said that Muslim Ummah is united for the honour of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) but the leaders of the Muslim world should be awaken for raising strict voice against this act. The ASWJ chief demanded of the federal government to ask the officials of the OIC to for convening its meeting on the issue. The OIC should adopt a strict stance against this blasphemy.

Just like other parties, the ASWJ also demanded that Pakistan should cut the business and diplomatic relations with Netherland, expel its ambassador and call back our one from there.

“It is the religious obligation of every Muslim to protect the honour of our Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and for that we will not hesitate from sacrificing our lives,” said Allama Farooqui.

He said the competition is equivalent to hurt the sentiments of entire Muslim Ummah and termed it a conspiracy against the International peace. The government of Pakistan should play its role for making laws at the international level so as blasphemers could be punished. “The freedom of expression does not give a licence to hurt anyone’s sentiments,” the ASWJ leader added while warning that the third world war could take place if such acts are not halted.