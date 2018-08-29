Share:

QUETTA - The newly elected Balochistan Cabinet during its first meeting Tuesday approved Rs 1 billion for provision of water and construction of washrooms at government schools, after reviewing education system of the province.

The meeting, held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, reviewed problems being faced by the province and took some major decisions. The cabinet was given detailed briefing by secretaries of various departments including education, public health and engineering.

The cabinet decided to establish a task force in order to prepare recommendations for improvements in the education system. The provincial cabinet permitted to recruit about 10,000 teaching and non-teaching staff on vacant posts in the education department purely on merit. All union councils should institute at least one girls high school and a boys high school, the cabinet decided.

The officials of Department of Finance and Department of Planning and Development informed the cabinet about financial affairs of the province and also discussed PSDP framework for the financial year 2019-20.

IG Balochistan Police briefed the cabinet regarding law and order in the province.

Kamal determined to develop province

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday said the provincial government had been formed with a vision and determination to develop the province, and all available sources would be utilized to come up to the expectations of Balochistan’s people. He expressed these views while addressing the first meeting of the newly elected cabinet.

The chief minister said the government would take all practical steps for good governance in the province. The CM said, "We have to prove through practical steps that the current government is able of resolving the long-term problems of the province."

The chief minister said the cabinet was an empowered forum, where important decisions would be made and implemented. He urged the bureaucracy to perform their duties with loyalty and cooperate with the cabinet. “We will choose a team of good officers who are determined to develop the province”, the CM added.

The chief minister urged the government officials to ensure transparency in all official matters. Necessary legislation would be made to improve the present system, he added. The chief minister said the government institutions would be made free of political influence, and potential steps would be taken to increase their efficiency.

The chief minister said institutions had the capability to get improved and work in accordance to the rules and regulations would have positive impact on the masses.

The CM said after allocation of the departments, the ministers should monitor and review the issues of their respective departments. The CM said the provincial cabinet would review the performance of all the departments every month.

“The best performing officers will be encouraged while the officers with weak performance should not expect anything from the authorities”, the chief minister remarked.

The chief minister said soon the provincial cabinet would be expanded and the cabinet meeting would be held every week.