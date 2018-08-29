Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Mian Channu on Tuesday.

He inspected different wards and inquired after patients about their health and medical facilities available at the hospital. He took notice of the complaints made by some patients with regard to treatment facilities and asked doctors to address them.

The chief minister said that he had made his first visit to a hospital and added that hospitals would be transformed into healing centres and the wave of change would be visible in hospitals as well. In new Pakistan of Imran Khan, conditions of dilapidated hospitals would be improved and a system would be introduced to provide patients quality healthcare facilities, he added. He said that patients’ complaints with regard to their treatment should be resolved. “Lazy attitude will not help anymore and everybody will have to show performance. Similarly, patients’ complaints about treatment should be resolved immediately. I will visit the hospital again,” he said.

The chief minister also inspected emergency ward, OPD and other wards of the hospital. He told the officials to make the dialysis machines functional within 15 days. “It is regrettable that medical equipment is available but there is no arrangement to operate it. I will not allow resources of the nation to be wasted like this,” he said. He said that immediate steps should be taken to operate the dialysis machines. He directed the officials to address shortage of consultants at the hospital within one month and announced that funds would be allocated in the budget for establishment of a trauma centre at the hospital.

Later, chief minister Usman Buzdar visited Fazal Begum Welfare Trust Hospital situated in the suburban area of Mohsinwal and inspected its different sections. The owner of the hospital, Rana Muhammad Khan, announced donating the institution to the Punjab government and said that he had been much impressed by Sardar Usman Buzdar. “I desire that this institution should be operated by the Punjab government. I will continue to provide Rs2 to Rs2.5 million to the hospital every year. Similarly, I will hand over the school to the Punjab government to serve the masses,” he added. The chief minister said that people serving the ailing humanity were immensely rewarded and added that necessary steps will be taken to run the Fazal Begum Welfare Trust Hospital.

Earlier, the chief minister visited the shrine of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Gunj Shakar (RA) in Pakpattan and laid wreaths there. He offered Fateha and prayed for public welfare and development and prosperity of the country. He also offered Nawafil at the shrine.

Also, Sardar Usman Buzdar met with the parliamentarians of PTI at Canal Rest House Pakpattan and exchanged views on different matters. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said “we all have to work like a team to help build the new Pakistan of Prime Minister Imran Khan. You are part of my team and we will work tirelessly for solving problems of people. It is my message that you all should keep a close liaison with people and make every effort to solve their problems. The process of change has started. By the grace of Allah Almighty we will catalyze change and I will continue to visit this area in future as well,” he concluded.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed his indignation over closure of shops during his visit to Pakpattan and inclusion of extra vehicles in his cavalcade and sought a report from the deputy commissioner.

The chief minister told the authorities immediately to get the shops opened when the matter was brought into his notice and shops were opened on his directions. When the chief minister came to the shrine of Hazrat Baba Farid Uddain Gunj Shakar, shops were opened. He said that no such incident should occur during his visits in future and investigation should be held into inclusion of extra vehicles in his cavalcade. He said that only security vehicles will accompany him during such tours. Officers and other people will travel in a coach and no additional car will be included in his cavalcade during his visits, he said.