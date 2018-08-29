Share:

Credit Suisse named Best Investment Bank

KARACHI (PR): Credit Suisse is pleased to announce that it has been named Pakistan’s Best International Investment Bank by FinanceAsia in its 2018 Country Awards for Achievement for the third time, and Best Investment Bank by Euromoney in its 2018 Awards for Excellence for the second time. Euromoney also recognized Credit Suisse Asia’s Best Investment Bank for the first time.

Serena announces winner of photography competition

ISLAMABAD (PR): Serena Hotels announced the winner of the Photography Competition 2018 after a rigorous jury session where renowned photographers, Wajahat Malik and Syed Mehdi Bukhari, studied approximately 250 submissions from across Pakistan. Wajahat Malik said, “Discover Pakistan Photography Competition was a very good effort on the part of Serena Hotels. People from across the country participated and there were some extraordinary photographs. We first shortlisted the best photographs and eventually decided on the winner through consensus”.

NBP Aitemaad, AMTF to fight against Thalassemia

KARACHI (PR): NBP Aitemaad Islamic Banking Group, collaborated with AMTF (Afzaal Memorial Thalassemia Foundation) in its fight against Thalassemia. In this regard, an awareness session was organized at NBP Aitemaad Head Office where participants were briefed about the genetic disorder and the efforts that need to be undertaken in order to eradicate the disease from the country.

The session was followed by Blood Donation and Thalassemia screening driveat NBP Aitemaad, Head Office, where the Bank’s employees donated blood for children suffering from Thalassemia.

Nestlé looking for team to reduce tea waste

KARACHI (PR): Nestlé’s open innovation platform, and Nestlé Everyday the biggest tea creamer in Pakistan, are looking for partners to reduce tea waste and increase agricultural yields by creating an environmentally friendly, economical and natural fertiliser for Pakistani farmers.

100 billion cups of tea are consumed every year in Pakistan alone, producing approximately 200,000 tonnes of used tea leaves. Tea leaves contain nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium: the three major nutrients that qualify any compost as a quality fertiliser. Together, these nutrients improve soil quality – maintain moisture and increase oxygen levels.

With this in mind, Nestlé Everyday is looking for partners – whether start-ups, innovators, waste management companies, or other corporate partners – to harness the potential of used tea leaves and create a potentially game-changing product.

New insulin launched

LAHORE (PR): World leader in Diabetes care, Novo Nordisk Pakistan launched a New Generation Insulin for the treatment of diabetes. The launch took place at a press conference held at Faletti’s Hotel.

During the event, Rashed Rafique Butt, Vice President & General Manager, Novo Nordisk Pakistan said that the organization holds a legacy of more than 90 years of innovation in diabetes care. “Keeping up with our core value of patient centricity, we are now introducing another innovative product in Pakistan. Along with offering a lower risk of Hypoglycemia as a key benefit, the new product will bring ease in the lives of people with diabetes”.

Hospitality Inn earns TripAdvisor Certificate

LAHORE (PR): Hospitality Inn Lahore announced that it has received a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence once again for 2018. Hospitality Inn has been winning this award consecutively for 4 years. Now in its eighth year, the achievement celebrates hospitality businesses that have earned great traveller reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year. Certificate of Excellence recipients include accommodations, eateries and attractions located all over the world that have continually delivered a quality customer experience.