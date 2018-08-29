Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Tuesday stayed removal of daily wagers of Punjab Vocational Training Council and directed the Punjab government and others to submit replies. Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi of the LHC passed the order on multiple petitions moved by daily wagers who lost their work opportunity with the council. The counsel of the petitioners said that they had been working with the council as daily wagers for a long time. They said the interim government removed them from their jobs despite that their matter had already been pending before the court about their permanent jobs with the council. They were not even issued any notice prior to their removal, the counsel said. He asked the court to order the government for their restoration on their jobs.

After hearing arguments of the petitioners’ counsel, Justice Qureshi stayed their removal and sought replies from the Punjab government and others and adjourned further proceedings until Oct 23.