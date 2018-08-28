Share:

SADIQABAD-The dacoits demanded Rs5 million as ransom with a four-day ultimatum for the release of two youths whom they had kidnapped upon their return from Karachi where they lived to earn livelihood.

The families of the youths vehemently condemned the police failure to provide protection to the lives and property of the common man.

Talking to media, they said that Imran Ali and M Abbas came to their hometown Basti Khumbra, Sadiqabad from Karachi to celebrate Eidul Azha vacations with their families.

"But they were abducted by 12 dacoits on the way to their hometown and were taken to Kacha (riverine) area," they said, adding that the dacoits had demanded Rs5 million as ransom with a four-day ultimatum for return of the youths.

Members of the abductees' families including Khadim Hussain, Fiaz Ahmed, Murid Hussain, Rahim Bakhsh, Mai Amiran, and others criticised the police for being least bothered to go after the dacoits.

They said that they were poor people and could not pay a huge amount of ransom demanded by the dacoits. They demanded Pakistan Army to launch a vigorous crackdown on criminals in Kacha (riverine) area for the release of their beloved.

Bhong police station house officer said that an abduction case had been registered at the police station and the police were making stringent steps for tracing out the dacoits.

It is to be noted that the dacoits had kidnapped as many as 22 people over the past two months.

MS SUSPENDED FOR

MISBEHAVIOUR

Bahawalnagar District Headquarters [DHQ] Hospital Medical Superintendent [MS] Dr Yaseen was suspended while his brother Mohsin was booked on the orders of Deputy Commissioner for allegedly misbehaving with staff nurses and female medical students.

According to the hospital sources, the MS and his brothers allegedly misbehaved with nurses and female medical students at the hospital.

The health authorities were complained about the issue but they did nothing. So, the nurses complained the DC against the MS' misbehaviour and he formed an inquiry committee to probe the allegations against the MS and his brother.

The committee thoroughly investigated the matter and recommended action against the MS and his brother because they were found guilty. A case was registered against Mohsin, brother of the MS, at A-Division police station on the complaint of Deputy District Health Officer Rao Khalid.

The MS allegedly hurled threats at nurses and female medical students, and pressurised them for withdrawing the cases. It led nurses to go on a pen-down strike and announced to continue their protest till suspension of the MS or his expulsion from the district.

The deputy commissioner took notice of the nurses' protest and suspended the MS, asking him to report to Punjab health secretary.

MS Dr Amjad said that he was portraying as a villain because he had issued transfer orders of hospital's storekeeper Adnan for his alleged involvement in embezzlement of millions of rupees in purchase of medicines.

He maintained that cases against Adnan and hospital's pharmacist had been sent to NAB for trial. He added that the corrupt mafia avenged him because he had transferred Adnan from the hospital.

"They gathered a few nurses and students to stage a protest and level false allegations against me," he stated.

Senior doctors, nurses, and technical staff of the hospital said during a press conference that corrupt mafia staged a protest against the MS to avenge the transfer of Adnan.

They also warned stringent steps if false complaints against the MS were not withdrawn.