TOBA TEK SINGH/ATTOCK-An inquiry committee, that was formed by the District Health Authority to probe the alleged misbehaviour of doctors at Gojra THQ Hospital with a woman who had given birth to a baby outside emergency ward five days ago, has submitted its report to the CEO.

The committee reported that two lady doctors Dr Nida Jamil and Dr Kashfa Yasir had ousted Ghazala Bibi from the emergency ward of the hospital, said Medical Superintendent Dr Shahab Alam. He said that Gynaecologist Kasfa Yasir even did not examine the woman when she was present in the ward. He added that the inquiry committee was headed by District Health Officer Dr Khalid.

On August 21, Waseem Abbas of Chak 161/GB took his wife Ghazala Bibi to Rural Health Centre at Moongi Adda from where she was referred to Gojra THQ Hospital. In the emergency ward of Gojra THQ hospital, the doctors had asked Waseem Abbas to immediately arrange blood for the C-Section of his wife. However, he failed to arrange and in the meantime the doctors referred her to Faisalabad Allied Hospital. They were worried about the situation sitting on the bench outside the emergency ward when she gave birth to a healthy baby.

DISPENSARY NONFUNCTIONAL: On public complaints, Deputy Commissioner Ahmad Khawar Shahzad visited the health department's dispensary in Chak 294 GB along with district health officer Dr Muhammad Khalid Mirza. He was apprised by the villagers that for several months, the dispensary had been closed and no staff was giving duty there. The DC directed the DHO to immediately appoint required staffers in the dispensary and make it functional after provision of medicines at the earliest.

COURT MOVED: A resident of Attock approached District and Sessions Judge Attock for registration of an FIR against land mafia as police were reluctant to do so.

Akhtar of village Mirza in his application has alleged that one Javed Iqbal, a resident of the same locality holding British nationality, along with his brothers and other accomplices has encroached upon a nullah and a road built by Public Health Engineering Department at a cost of Rs120 million.

He alleged that the mafia had now built a wall on the road connecting village Mirza with main road, schools, dispensary and other areas and claims that the road and nullah was built on his property and was now constructing shops on nullah. However, it is the property of the Govt. he informed the district and sessions judge that he approached the police but the police were reluctant to take any action and now he was receiving life threats from the mafia.

KHANEWAL-A minor girl died in Mian Channu THQ Hospital during the visit of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar here on Tuesday. The chief minister came to the house of his friend in Talumba to condole the death of the latter's friend. During his visit, he also visit the THQ Hospital to check the health facilities and administration.

Meanwhile, the minor girl namely Komal died. Her mother Kalsoom Bibi accused the doctors of negligence. She said, "My daughter was in a serious condition, the doctors admitted her but after that they went with the CM and left my daughter unattended and as a result, she died." On the other hand, Medical Superintendent Dr Nazeer Hiraj said that the girl was the patient of Thalassaemia and she was brought to the hospital in a serious condition. After initial checkup, the doctors referred her to Nishtar Hospital Multan because her treatment was not possible here; but her mother did not acted upon the advice and she died, he concluded.