THE HAGUE - The Dutch police on Tuesday arrested a man suspected of planning an attack against far-right politician Geert Wilders after he said he intended to hold a blasphemous cartoon competition.

Police said in a statement they arrested the still unidentified suspect at the main railway station in The Hague. He was currently being questioned and was expected to appear before a judge on Friday, the statement said.

Police said they had been alerted by a video on Facebook in which the 26-year-old man talked about attacking anti-Islam MP Wilders, as well as the Dutch parliament. Wilders said he had been told about the plot by the Netherlands’ counterterrorism police, NCTb.

Last week, Pakistan expressed objections to what it described as the “blasphemous” cartoon competition and summoned a high-ranking Dutch diplomat in Islamabad to protest.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte also described the competition as “disrespectful” and “provocative”, even though he defended the principle of ‘freedom of expression’.

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok also insisted that the competition was not a government initiative.