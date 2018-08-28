Share:

SIALKOT-Famed researcher Dr Chris Galloway from Massey University of New Zealand has lauded Pakistan's frontline role in the war against terrorism, and said that it is a beautiful and peace-loving country.

He was addressing the participants of a session held at University of Sialkot (USKT). He said that the reconstruction and promotion of Pakistan's positive and soft image globally had now become vital.

He said, "There is a need to reconstruct the image of Pakistan in international world. It is impossible with the academic collaboration of Pakistani universities with international universities." He said that Pakistan was enriched with the natural resources and proper utilisation of these resources could build a new and developed Pakistan.

Vice Chancellor Dr Ijaz A Qureshi, Chairman BoG USKT Faisal Manzur, CEO USKT Rehan Younas, USKT Registrar Dr Zahur Sheikh, Rana Babar Suhail and Prof. Nazir Hussain, former additional foreign secretary of Pakistan, were also present.

USKT CEO Rehan Younas said that University of Sialkot (USKT) was going to collaborate with Messay University of New Zealand for the faculty and-students' exchange programme. An MoU would also be signed soon between the two universities in this regard, he said.

Prof Nazir said that the world must acknowledge Pakistan's sacrifices for peace. Later, Dr Chris Galloway shared his research projects to engage the faculty members of USKT for the reconstruction of Pakistan's image in the world.

MEDICAL CAMP: The Punjab Rangers held a medical camp at far-off Sialkot border village Chaprar along the working boundary.

The Rangers personnel pledged to provide better medical and health cover for the people living in Sialkot border villages. The Punjab Rangers' doctors checked the patients from Sialkot border villages and provided them with free medication. The local people have highly hailed the Punjab Rangers' efforts for providing free medical health facilities to them at local level as well.

ATTACK: Three persons sustained burn wounds when acid fell on them during the collision between two motorcycles in Sialkot city's congested Adalatgarha locality.

Reportedly, shopkeeper Zulfiqar (50) was taking acid in an unsafe way to his shop. Meanwhile, his motorcycle collided with another motorcycle due to which acid fell on him (Zulfiqar) and two other youth Fareed Zahid (15) and Wajid Rafiq (20). They received serious wounds. Rescue 1122 shifted the victims to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot in critical condition.