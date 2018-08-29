Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly Secretariat raised objections to the requisition made by the PML-N for appointment of Hamza Shehbaz as Leader of the Opposition.

The Assembly Secretariat said that 13 of the 139 members of the PML-N had fake signatures on the requisition as they did not match with those on the oath document. The Secretariat decided to seek appearance of these 13 MPAs and asked the PML-N to move a fresh requisition.

PML-N MPAs Rahat Afzal, Naveed Aslam Lodhi and Muhammad Arshad reached the Assembly along with former minister Khawaja Imran Nazir and Mian Marghoob and verified their signatures on the requisition. The PML-N men also met Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari. According to them, Mazari assured them of resolving the matter soon.

Talking to the media, Khawaja Imran Nazir said the PML-N had accepted Chaudhry Parvez Elahi as speaker of the Punjab Assembly with a heavy heart. He said the opposition of 164 members will make things difficult in the House if attempts are made to push them to the wall. He said Hamza Shehbaz will be made Leader of the Opposition. He said the PTI was totally confused at the moment and did not know what to do. He said the village of chief minister is without electricity, but the chief minister is travelling by plane. On his meeting with the deputy speaker, he said the deputy speaker appears to be helpless.

Khawaja Salman Rafique on this occasion asked the chief minister to clarify his position on Okara District Police Officer Rizwan Gondal’s transfer. He criticized the speaker of the Punjab Assembly for repeatedly making statements on the government matters. In a related development, PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz discussed by-elections with the party parliamentarians at Model Town Secretariat here yesterday.

Hamza received input from parliamentarians about the potential candidates of the party for by-elections and asked them to play active part in party candidate’s success. He asked the parliamentarians to make a strategy to bring more and more voters to polling stations on the election day, October 14. He assigned election related responsibilities to party men.

He promised to address reservations of party workers and convey their problems to the party high command. He praised loyal workers of the party and said the leadership will never abandon them. He said the party was going through a difficult time yet workers were in high spirits. The party prevailed upon hard times in the past and it will emerge triumphant this time too.

Hamza Shehbaz took the party men into confidence on his meeting with party patron Nawaz Sharif and said his morale was high but he was worried as reins of the country had gone into hands of a totally inexperienced person. He said Nawaz Sharif was optimistic that the party will not leave the path of peaceful constitutional struggle for the supremacy of democracy in the country.

He said Nawaz Sharif had called upon the party workers to revenge theft of their mandate in the general election by electing PML-N candidates in the by-polls.