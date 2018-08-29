Share:

LAHORE (PR) The Annals of King Edward Medical University is the official research journal of the university since 1995.

Due to research contributions of the faculty and postgraduate doctors it has been recognized by the PMDC and the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan has graded it in “Y” category.

It has recently been included in the master journal list of Clarivate Analytics formerly, known as Thomson Reuters.

Considering its research standard, international index and accreditation, College of Physicians & Surgeons Pakistan has included this journal in the approved list of CPSP, meaning thereby that the articles published in this journal will be exempted from the synopsis and dissertation writing.

The journal of KEMU is the only journal from public sector medical university having its name in the list of journals accredited by the PMDC, HEC and CPSP with twenty two internationals indexing.

According to the international standards, research is judged on the basis of number of citations and indexations.