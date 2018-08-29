Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court will resume today hearing in a petition of 26 Senators of opposition parties challenging the appointment of Musharraf Rasool as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL).

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will conduct the hearing of the petition moved by 26 petitioners who are senators belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), ANP, Pakistan Muslim League (Q) and others filed the petition through their counsel Mohsin Kamal Advocate.

The Senators including Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Shahi Syed, Rozi Khan Kakar, Saleem Mandviwalla, Rehman Malik, Kamil Ali Agha, Senator Zahida Khan and others nominated federation of Pakistan through secretary Aviation Division, PIACL through its secretary and Musharraf Rasool Cyan as respondents in their petition.

The petitioners stated in the petition that they are the elected members of the Senate of Pakistan and being the representative of the people of Pakistan are under constitutional oath and duty to safeguard the fundamental right of people and the national interest of the federation.

They adopted in the petition that Musharraf Rasool is intended to be appointed as “Chief Executive Officer” for PIACL. The senators added that the intended appointment of Musharraf to the office of CEO is ultra vires the law.

“The petitioners shall also argue that the appointment of the beneficiary is contrary to the basic criteria as set out through the ‘advertisement’ calling upon prospective ‘applicants’ for the office of ‘Chief Executive Officer’,” said the petition.

Therefore, they prayed to the court to declare that Musharraf Rasool does not meet the criteria as set out under and through PIACL’s advertisement effected on May 20, 2017.

They added that as a consequence thereof the resolution arrived by the PIACL’s Board of Directors in their 13th meeting held on July 7 is to the extent of Musharraf illegal, unlawful, contrary to the criteria set out through advertisement effected on May 20 and ultra vires the public sector company (corporate governance) Rules of 2013 and the public sector companies (appointment of chief executive) guidelines of 2015.

They maintained that resultantly the court may declare that the notification dated August 10 as illegal, unlawful and ultra vires the public sector company (corporate governance) Rules of 2013 and the public sector companies (appointment of chief executive) guidelines of 2015.

They further requested the court to restrain Musharraf from acting in the capacity of “Chief Executive Officer” for the PIACL and in any manner, taking any decision relating to financial or policy matter for the national carrier.