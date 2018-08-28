Share:

Trees are very important for our life. Because most of our needs are depended on them. There are also a number of good uses of the wood that we get from the trees. But we cut the trees for non-beneficial objects in place of planting more trees. One of the major reasons of cutting the trees uselessly is that people think that they are covering their lands and the leaves of the trees make the place dirty.

But it is totally wrong to utter these rather trees are a great source to make the environment clean and beautiful. So, I would like to suggest the readers to plant more and more trees because they are the reason of out fresh breathes. The government must think of this problem and sort out it as soon as possible.

MAHNOOR NOOR,

Kech, August 8.