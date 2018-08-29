Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 288,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 300,500 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1550 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 189,800 cusecs while outflow as 189,500 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1175.75 feet, which was 135.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 21,600 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.