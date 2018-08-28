Share:

Bahawalpur-The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has opened admissions to 152 academic programmes at undergraduate, master, MPhil and PhD levels at all its campuses.

It offers admissions in Economics, English, International Relations, Library and Information Sciences, Media Studies, Political Sciences and Urdu & Iqbaliat. It also offers admissions to Applied Psychology, Education, Educational Training, Sports Sciences and Social Work while Islamic Learning Department provides admissions in subjects of Arabic, History, Islamic Studies, Pakistan Studies, Persian and Law.

Departments of Management Sciences, Commerce and IT are also offering admissions at bachelor's and master levels. Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Chemistry, Geography, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics are part of faculty of sciences.

Admission to Professional degrees Pharm-D, BSc Agricultures, Veterinary and Fine Arts are also open.

Candidates can apply online on the university website www.iub.edu.pk and last date to submit applications for undergraduate and master programmes is 14 September, 2018 and for MPhil and PhD programmes is 17 September, 2018. Classes will start on 1st of October, 2018 simultaneously in all the faculties and departments.