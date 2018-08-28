Share:

MADRID:- British screen legend Judi Dench, best known for her role as M in James Bond films, will receive a lifetime achievement award at Spain’s famous San Sebastian film festival, organisers said Tuesday. The 83-year-old actress who won an Oscar in 1999 for her role as Queen Elizabeth I in “Shakespeare in Love” will get the Donostia Award on September 25, they said. Dench, a veteran star of the stage and screen, made her cinema debut in 1964 and has worked with directors as varied as Stephen Frears, Kenneth Branagh, Clint Eastwood and Sam Mendes. Her subtle portrayal of complex characters such as Queen Victoria in “Mrs Brown” or author Iris Murdoch in “Iris” have earned her critical acclaim.