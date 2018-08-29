Share:

rawalpindi - A young man and a woman have committed suicide by jumping in front of a speeding train in Sihala, informed sources on Tuesday.

They ended their lives after their families had prohibited them from marrying each other due to social differences.

The deceased were identified as Haroon and Eman.

Sihala police inspected the location where the incident occurred. According to sources, Haroon fell in love with Eman a few years ago and had sent a proposal to her house.

However, the girl’s family had rejected the proposal since the boy belonged to a lower socio-economic background. As a result, the couple got disheartened and jumped in front of a speeding train.

The rescuers removed body parts of the deceased from the track and shifted their remnants to a hospital. However, according to statements given to the police investigators, the families alleged that a speeding train hit the man and woman while they were crossing the railway track.

Police has begun investigation after noting down the incident in the daily crime register.