Man flees after killing wife

A man stabbed to death his 35-year-old wife at a house in Sanda on Tuesday, police said. The police shifted the blood-soaked body to the morgue for autopsy. The killer fled instantly. The deceased was identified as Razia Bibi. The couple was residing in a rented house located near Double-Sarkan on Bund Road. A police investigator said Ali Sher repeatedly stabbed his wife Razia as they clashed over some dispute. The victim sustained multiple wounds and died on the spot because of excessive bleeding. The police also seized a knife from the crime scene. The police registered a murder case against the husband on the complaint of father of the victim and launched homicide investigation. The alleged killer was at large till late Tuesday. –Staff Reporter

Salman likely to run for NA-124

Salman Shehbaz, younger son of former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif, is likely to contest by-election in the NA-124 constituency in Lahore. The seat was vacated by his elder brother Hamza Shebaz. PML-N sources say at the party level the name of Salman for by-election was there but final decision in this regard will come from party patron Nawaz Sharif. It may be mentioned here that Salman seldom took active part in politics in the past although he has been showing a penchant for this field. He has been taking care of the business of the family and in case a decision is taken to put him in the field in NA-124, it will be start of his political career and entry of another Sharif in this area. –Staff Reporter

Italian philosopher visits GCU

Eminent Italian philosopher Prof Debora Spini visited the Government College University Lahore on the invitation of the university’s Philosophy Department and met with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah and other senior faculty members. Talking to the vice chancellor, Prof Spini found bright prospects of collaboration between GCU and prestigious Italian universities including Pisa, Florence, Syracuse, Rome and Sant'Anna School of Advanced Studies, especially in the field of philosophy. The Italian philosopher said that Lahore was a beautiful city of lively and hospitable people and the GCU Lahore was an amazing and mesmerizing institution in architecture, ambiance, mystique and quality of education. GCU Philosophy Department Chairperson Dr Sobia Tahir, eminent writer Professor Mirza Athar Baig, Dr Ayesha Farooq and Directorate of External Linkages Deputy Director Ammara Batool were also present. Speaking on occasion, Dr Sobia recalled that Prof Spini had last year facilitated GCU in signing a groundbreaking project with the Ministry of Education, Italy in which GCU was the only collaborating University from Pakistan. “The project has been approved and its implementation is going to start from October. Further joint ventures may include student and faculty exchange, conferences, research and course development,” she concluded.–Staff Reporter

Obituary

Wife of former Punjab chief secretary Khizar Hayat Gondal passed away on Tuesday. Funeral prayers for the deceased will be offered today (Wednesday) at the GOR-1 mosque at 5pm.