Share:

FAISALABAD: A man tortured his wife to death over some domestic dispute here on Tuesday, police said. The accused identified as Muhammad Manzoor, resident of Garh More area, brutally tortured his wife over a domestic dispute. Resultantly she fell unconscious and the culprit strangled her to death, dumped the body at house of in-laws and fled the scene. The body was shifted to hospital for post-mortem and the police registered a case against the murderer.