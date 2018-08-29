Share:

LAHORE - Former ICC chairman Ehsan Mani is all set to become next Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman as the elections for the top slot are going to take place on September 4.

A spokesman of the cricket board said that after the formation of Board of Governors (BoGs), PCB's Election Commissioner Justice (R) Afzal Haider is pleased to announce the schedule for the election of PCB chairman . A special meeting has been called on September 4, 2018 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore where Election Commissioner with deputy election commissioner Ahmed Shahzad Farooq Rana will hold the election of PCB chairman .

The Election Commissioner also announced the election process, according to which the nomination forms will be submitted at 11am to 11:30am, objections/scrutiny of nomination forms will be filed at 11:30am, hearing of objection(s) to be heard at 12pm, withdrawal of candidature at 12:30pm, announcement of final list of candidates at 1pm and finally the election of PCB chairman at 1:30pm. If at the stage of second step of the agenda, the candidate appears to be unopposed, then notification shall be issued immediately as the proceedings of other steps will become redundant.

The members of PCB Board of Governors (BoGs) are Ehsan Mani (Patron’s Nominee), Asad Ali Khan (Patron’s Nominee), Lt Gen (R) Muzamil Hussain (Wapda Chairman), Dr Najeeb Samie (HBL Director), M Ayaz Butt (Sports KRL Director), Lt Gen (R) Javed Zia (SSGC Chairman), Murad Ismail (RCA Quetta President/Member BOG), Shahrez Abdullah Khan (LRCA President /Member BOG), Kabir Ahmed Khan (RCA FATA President/Member BOG) and Capt (R) Jahanzeb Khan (Ministry of IPC Secretary).

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated Mani and Asad Ali Khan as members of PCB’s governing board for next three years. On August 20, Najam Sethi resigned from his post as PCB chairman , almost four years after he took over the reins of the cricket board and oversaw the return of international cricket to Pakistan. Sethi was nominated to the Board of Governors of the PCB (as per the Pakistan Cricket Board Constitution of 2014 approved by the ICC and Supreme Court of Pakistan) by ousted premier Nawaz Sharif from 2014-2017 and then again from 2017-2020 by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.