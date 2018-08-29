Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Social Welfare Hari Ram Kishori Tuesday observed that there is no practice of monitoring NGOs working across the province.

The minister said this during a department briefing regarding social welfare. He directed to prepare the data bank of all NGOs with their detail in order to ensure their regular monitoring and through data bank the categorisation of NGOs should be done. He said that it is a serious issue that needed immediate action to filter the NGOs to prevent illegal activities, anti-social practice and unauthorised foreign funding.

He said that SOPs for registration of NGOs should also be streamlined and reviewed so that only clean and genuine organisation could qualify for registration with social welfare department.

Hari Ram further directed his sub-ordinates to issue an advertisement in leading newspapers for all NGOs to fulfill the precondition including annual audit report, work progress giving them 30 days to comply. In case of failure their registration should be cancelled, the minister warned.

He remarked that maintaining good governance was top priority of Sindh government and asked secretary social welfare to ensure the punctuality at all offices and centers across the province.

He said that requisite facilities would be provided at all rehabilitation centres for physically and multiple handicapped children.

He said that people of Sindh have reposed their confidence in Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) consecutively for third term and it is their priority to serve the masses and bring improvement in the service delivery.

On the occasion, Secretary Social Welfare Taha Farooqui presented detailed briefing on the working, responsibilities, and development schemes, future plans and issues of department.